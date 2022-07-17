Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $94.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.76. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477 over the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

