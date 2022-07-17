ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

ADTRAN Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.06 million, a PE ratio of -91.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -163.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,289 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 932,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 469,042 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $9,406,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 498,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 398,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

Featured Articles

