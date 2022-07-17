Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,799 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 841.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,880 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 175,759 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 92,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.73.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $108.82 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

