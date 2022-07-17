A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) vs. Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Head-To-Head Survey

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get A2Z Smart Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 30.10 -$40.29 million ($0.61) -4.79 Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 90.10 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

A2Z Smart Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A2Z Smart Technologies -404.48% -97.99% -75.84% Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A -40.36% -25.23%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and Sarcos Technology and Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33

A2Z Smart Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 516.44%. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 186.20%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe A2Z Smart Technologies is more favorable than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sarcos Technology and Robotics beats A2Z Smart Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

(Get Rating)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

(Get Rating)

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions. The company also provides advanced robotic systems for industry, entertainment; medical devices, including artificial limbs and vascular systems; and mechanical and electrical microsystems for practical applications. The company serves healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications, robotics, defense, and entertainment industries. Sarcos Corp. was founded in 1983 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with an additional office in Bellevue, Washington. Sarcos Corp. is a former subsidiary of Raytheon Company.

Receive News & Ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.