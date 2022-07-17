8PAY Tops 1-Day Volume of $73,618.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $459,529.77 and $73,618.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00033935 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022198 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001873 BTC.
8PAY Profile
8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.
8PAY Coin Trading
