7,406 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Acquired by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Members Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DFUS opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

