5,512 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,397,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.64. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

