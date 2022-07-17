3,651 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Purchased by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Libra Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $239.62 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.76 and a 200-day moving average of $280.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

