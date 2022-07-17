30429 (TNT.TO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

30429 (TNT.TO) Price Performance

30429 has a one year low of C$5.93 and a one year high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$36.33 million for the quarter.

