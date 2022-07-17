279,554 Shares in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Purchased by Zeno Research LLC

Zeno Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 279,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. Chindata Group comprises 1.5% of Zeno Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CD stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
