252,709 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 252,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 11.8% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,123,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,773,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,614,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,215,000 after acquiring an additional 161,546 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,006,000 after acquiring an additional 386,757 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

