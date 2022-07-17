23,196 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Purchased by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after buying an additional 4,493,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,145,000 after buying an additional 896,908 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,454,000 after buying an additional 721,846 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 767,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 606,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,667,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,364,000 after buying an additional 536,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.04.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE BRX opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

