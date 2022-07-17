2,226 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

CW opened at $128.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.20. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

