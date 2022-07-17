19,692 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Bought by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $464,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $464,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.52 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 33.46%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

