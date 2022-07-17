18,181 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Acquired by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.77.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 2.2 %

HL stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.