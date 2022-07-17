151,345 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,853,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 19.4% of Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after buying an additional 965,690 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $354.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.66 and its 200 day moving average is $390.51.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

