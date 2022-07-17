11,649 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.2% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.6 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

