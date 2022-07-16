Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) versus BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Head to Head Survey

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.97 billion 2.58 $1.13 billion $6.14 8.25 BOK Financial $1.85 billion 2.71 $618.12 million $7.76 9.48

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and BOK Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than BOK Financial. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 34.40% 14.53% 1.12% BOK Financial 29.37% 10.19% 1.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and BOK Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 10 6 0 2.29 BOK Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17

Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus target price of $66.62, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. BOK Financial has a consensus target price of $98.57, indicating a potential upside of 33.93%. Given BOK Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats BOK Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 422 branches, which included 273 owned and 149 leased. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through consumer branch network; and engages in the mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage and personal loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,593 TransFund ATM locations. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.