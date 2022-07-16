ZENZO Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $178,802.96 and $642.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00094239 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00034046 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00280757 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

