Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZNTL. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,334.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $751,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,334.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

