Zebi Token (ZEBI) Market Capitalization Achieves $84,740.63

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded down 72.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $84,740.63 and approximately $320.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 72.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052772 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022779 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001831 BTC.
Zebi Token Coin Profile
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,224,298,506 coins and its circulating supply is 1,030,202,007 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.
