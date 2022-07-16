Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,744,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $118.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

