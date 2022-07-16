Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $189,000 Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,167 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 481,277 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $7,936,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Redfin by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 162,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $5,848,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.23.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $8.74. 1,385,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.98. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,419,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.