Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases New Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.60. 1,641,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,134. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

