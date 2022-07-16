Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases New Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PD. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 65.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in PagerDuty by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PD shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,319.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,109,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $37,413.66. Following the sale, the executive now owns 451,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,010,317.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,319.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,109,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,133 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

