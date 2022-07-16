Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Increases Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor accounts for 0.9% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSTO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.8% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 164.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 49,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $27.01. 572,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,636. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $52.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Insider Activity at Vista Outdoor

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,256.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,256.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $318,098.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,989. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

