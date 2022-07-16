Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $1.73 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors comprises about 1.5% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $2,757,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,466,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $7.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.97. 263,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.56 and a 52 week high of $387.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.19.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.67.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

