Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys Shares of 204 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,321,000 after purchasing an additional 164,347 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $476,577,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,529.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $34.30 on Friday, reaching $689.99. The company had a trading volume of 749,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,901. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $721.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $963.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

