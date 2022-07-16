Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires Shares of 13,064 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. 616,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $57,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $28,088.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,970.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $57,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

