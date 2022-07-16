Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Shares in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 129,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Safe Bulkers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 913,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,901. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $409.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

