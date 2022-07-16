YFDAI.FINANCE Trading Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.58 or 0.00171912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market cap of $141,830.88 and $183,695.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00052741 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00023763 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001805 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading
