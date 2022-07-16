Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YELP. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Yelp Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.61. Yelp has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,908,570.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,908,570.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,605 shares of company stock worth $986,990 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 445,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 304,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $7,706,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

