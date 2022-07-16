Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Raised to C$7.15 at Cormark

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$7.10 to C$7.15 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

YRI has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a C$690.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an outperform rating to a tender rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$7.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.12.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.95 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.78 and a 1 year high of C$8.05. The firm has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.40.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$559.77 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.2994941 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

