Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.65

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 2276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Yamaha Motor Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile
Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamaha Motor (YAMHF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.