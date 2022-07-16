Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.65

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 2276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yamaha Motor ( OTCMKTS:YAMHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, analysts predict that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

