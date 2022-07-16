Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Yamaha Motor Price Performance

Yamaha Motor stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.27). Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.