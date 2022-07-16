XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $67.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $83.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

XPO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.14.

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

XPO stock opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.22. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 21,985 shares during the period. Westpark Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

