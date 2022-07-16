XIO Price Tops $0.24 (XIO)

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, XIO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000146 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000472 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network. The official website for XIO is xio.network. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx.

XIO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

