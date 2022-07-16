Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

XHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

XHR stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80.

Insider Transactions at Xenia Hotels & Resorts

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $477,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,675.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

