Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Stock Performance

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.