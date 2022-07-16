Xcel Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 101,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 39,072 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,124.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 270,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 154,769 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

In related news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,038. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,513,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,500.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey M. Schwartz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

