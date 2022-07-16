Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $374,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 41.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 84.7% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 6.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.24, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

