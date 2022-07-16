Xcel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,753 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in AbbVie by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 122,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,908,000 after buying an additional 79,584 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 452,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,357,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.01. The company has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

