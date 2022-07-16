Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Reaches Market Capitalization of $155,494.94

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $155,494.94 and approximately $730.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $80.94 or 0.00390252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00054160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024242 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

