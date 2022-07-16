Wownero Price Tops $0.0464 (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $9,609.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wownero has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org.

Wownero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

