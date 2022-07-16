Workiva (NYSE:WK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $59.54

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.54 and last traded at $59.79, with a volume of 1274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,466,000 after purchasing an additional 362,293 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,773,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,516,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,435,000 after purchasing an additional 328,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Workiva by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,340,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,950,000 after purchasing an additional 69,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.