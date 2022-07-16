Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Up 3.8%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.29 and last traded at $74.25. 38,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,841,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOLF. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolfspeed to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.62.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million.

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.