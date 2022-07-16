WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.57.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

WNS Trading Up 3.1 %

WNS stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WNS by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in WNS by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in WNS in the first quarter worth $69,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

