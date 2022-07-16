WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.14 and last traded at $45.07. Approximately 77,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 246,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C grew its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

