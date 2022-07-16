Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Short Interest Update

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WRAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRAC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Williams Rowland Acquisition by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 193,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 27,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Rowland Acquisition

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

