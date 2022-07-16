Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 164.70 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 164.70 ($1.96). Approximately 1,603,475 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 779,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.20 ($1.91).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 220 ($2.62) to GBX 280 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.81) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Wickes Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 354 ($4.21).

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Wickes Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 191.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £427.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wickes Group

About Wickes Group

In other news, insider David Wood bought 58,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £99,489.10 ($118,326.71).

(Get Rating)

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.